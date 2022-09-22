PDP fixes Friday for fresh Zamfara governorship primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State has fixed Friday for a fresh governorship primary in line with the recent court ruling.

Recall, a Federal High Court had nullified the party’s governorship primary won by Alhaji Dauda Lawal Dare and ordered a fresh primary following a suit filed by a former member of the House of Representatives, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau who asked the court to nullify the election which he said was highly characterized by gross irregularities.

Speaking on the development, the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Ahmad Sani Kaura, had said preparations were almost concluded for fresh elections.

He said a conducive atmosphere would be given to both the contenders in order to have a free and fair governorship primary.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is a law-abiding entity and we are complying with the court order to conduct a fresh primary election.

“The contestants remain the same, Alhaji Dauda Lawal Dare, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, Wadatau Madawaki and Hafiz Nahuche.

“The national headquarters of our party has scheduled the rerun to hold on Friday, 23rd September 2022. Officials from the headquarters are coming to Gusau to conduct a peaceful and acceptable election.

“As I’m talking to you, congresses are being held in wards to ensure gender compliance because part of what the court said was that women were excluded from the delegate list. We are including them now.”

