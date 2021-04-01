PDP fixes April 10 for suspended congresses in North-West, South-West, North-Central

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has selected a new date for its previously suspended congresses in the north-west, south-west and north-central zones.

The party conveyed the new date and venues to the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a letter dated March 31, 2021.

Signed by its National Chairman and the National Secretary, Prince Uche Secondus and Senator Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, respectively, the letter recalled that it had notified the electoral body of the party’s decision to suspend the congresses but now wishes to conduct them at the stated date.

The letter gave the date for the conduct of the congresses in the north-west, south-west, and north-central as April 10.

It said the north-west congress will hold in Kaduna; south-west in Ibadan, Oyo State and north-central in Makurdi, Benue State.

The letter affirmed that all activities would be conducted in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on COVID-19 as they concern social/physical distancing of people gathering in one place.

