PDP extends tenure of Lagos chapter Caretaker Committee by one month

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the tenure of the Lagos State PDP Caretaker Committee by one month to end on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

This was just as the committee postponed the Congress of Lagos chapter of PDP that was supposed to hold on Saturday 19th February 2023 till Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The party made this known in a letter dated February 14, 2022, and addressed to the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the state chapter, Engr. Julius Akinsola by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar M. Bature, copies of which was made available to the party’s Deputy National Chairman South, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and the party’s National Vice Chairman (South West), Hon. Soji Adagunodo respectively.

“I write to convey the approval of the National Working Committee to further extend the current tenure of the Lagos State Caretaker Committee for another period of 30 days. This decision was taken after a careful review of the general situation of the state.

“Accordingly, the current state caretaker committee members shall continue in their respective capacities for an additional one month with effect from February 18, 2022, to Sunday, March 20, 2022,” Bature said.

The party in another letter signed by its National Organising Secretary, Hon. Bature and addressed to Engr. Akinsola, the caretaker committee chairman in Lagos informing him of a change in date for the State Congress stated that the exercise will now hold on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, while State Congress Appeal was fixed for March 1, 2022.

The State Congress was earlier fixed for Saturday, February 19, 2022.

“I write to inform you that the National Working Committee of our great party, the PDP has fixed a new timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of State Congress in Lagos for the purpose of electing a new state executive committee.

“The new date for the State Congress is fixed for February 23, 2022, while State Congress Appeal is fixed for March 1, 2022.”

It would be recalled that the State Congress could have held late last year, but was put off over the inability of members of the party to agree on the harmonised list of consensus candidates.

The exercise, which was already ongoing at the Tafawa Balewa Square, therefore, ended abruptly.

