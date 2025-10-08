PDP expresses concern over killings in Kwara, calls for effective border patrol

The Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed deep concern over the recent killings in Kwara State and urged security agencies to strengthen border patrols across all states in the Southwest region.

Speaking in Ibadan on Wednesday after the inaugural meeting of the State Executive Council of the party, the State Chairman, Dato Ogungbenro, called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to live up to its constitutional responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians.

Ogungbenro noted that the reported invasion of some communities in Kwara State was particularly worrisome given the state’s proximity to parts of the Southwest.

It will be recalled that suspected armed bandits recently attacked Oke-Ode community in Kwara State, leaving several people dead and others injured.

In response to the incident, Ogungbenro urged relevant security agencies to enhance surveillance and patrol operations along border communities to prevent a spillover of violence.

“It is very unfortunate. I read the attacks, because some people sent some video clips of what had happened in Kwara State, particularly in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

“I wouldn’t know, and I don’t want to condemn anybody but I think there is need for proactive action and engagement from the Central government. The government must do the needful, otherwise this country is in serious problem,” he advised.

On the party’s future plans, the chairman said, “The greatest agenda for this newly inaugurated PDP Excos is to deliver PDP 2027. All other things are under that. We must deliver the governor of this state to PDP again come 2027.”

Addressing the issue of zoning, Ogungbenro stated, “Even though it is not known in the face of law, based on consensus agreement, it is permissible in politics. However, when we get to that bridge, we will surely cross it. Whatever that will serve the purpose of the teeming populace is our agenda.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE