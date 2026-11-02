PDP expels two Gombe members over alleged anti-party offences

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled two members of the party in Gombe State, Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki and Hon. Usman Aliyu Garry, over alleged anti-party activities, gross misconduct and other offences against the party’s constitution.

The NWC announced the expulsion through the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Honourable Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, in Abuja on Monday.

The party said the decision followed the findings of its Disciplinary Committee and consideration by the relevant organs, in accordance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

According to the NWC, the affected members were found to have engaged in conduct inconsistent with the party’s constitution, including anti-party activities, gross misconduct and acts capable of bringing the party into disrepute.

It said, “The affected persons were found to have engaged in conduct inconsistent with the Party’s Constitution, including anti-party activities, gross misconduct, and acts capable of bringing the Party into disrepute.”

The NWC, however, did not give specific details of the alleged offences committed by the expelled members.

The party explained that the offences contravened Section 58(1)(a), (b), (h) and (j) of its constitution, which provides for various offences and disciplinary measures against members.

It added that the expulsion was carried out in accordance with Sections 57, 58(1) and 59 of the party’s constitution.

The NWC further stated that the decision was taken in compliance with the principles of fair hearing as provided for in Section 57(6) of the PDP Constitution and Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The party further stated, “The decision was taken in strict compliance with the principles of fair hearing as enshrined in Section 57(6) of the Party Constitution and Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

Consequently, it said the two former members had ceased to enjoy membership rights and privileges in the party at all levels.

“Accordingly, by virtue of Section 59(1)(j) of the PDP Constitution, Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki and Hon. Usman Aliyu Garry cease to be members of the Peoples Democratic Party and shall have no rights, privileges, or affiliation with the Party at any level,” the statement added.

The NWC reiterated that the party’s constitution remained supreme and binding on all members, irrespective of their positions or status, stressing that no member was above the party’s laws and disciplinary framework.

The party urged its members to remain loyal, disciplined and committed to its ideals, while working collectively towards strengthening the PDP at all levels.