The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, 10th February 2023 announced the expulsion of the former governor of Enugu, Chimaroke Nnamani and six others from the party.

Nnamani, also the candidate of the PDP for Enugu East Senatorial Zone in the 2023 election, was expelled for anti-party activities.

Nnamani was previously suspended a couple weeks ago for dalliance with Bola Tinubu of the APC.

This was conveyed in a statement by the party’s national publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba

The statement reads:

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)

Those expelled from the Party are:

1. Senator Chimaroke Nnamani – (Enugu State)

2. Hon. Chris Ogbu – (Imo State)

1. Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji -(Ekiti Central)

2. Olayinka James Olalere -(Ekiti Central II)

3. Fayose Oluwajomiloju John -(Ekiti Central I)

4. Akerele Oluyinka -(Ekiti North I)

5. Emiola Adenike Jennifer -(Ekiti South II)

The expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023.

FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The decision of the NWC is sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).”

The PDP charges all members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from. Meanwhile,Nnamani who still runs his campaigns as a PDP candidate has restored that his expulsion is of effect and added that PDP lacked the powers to expel him.