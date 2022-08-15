PDP era in Abia will end in 2023 ― Emenike, APC guber candidate

The Abia State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ikechi Emenike, has said his party would end the prolonged era of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in the 2023 general election.

Emenike spoke on Sunday in Umuahia, at the unveiling of a former chairman of the Ohafia Local Government area, Chief Uche Ogboso, as the Director-General of his campaign organisation.

He decried what he called the dilapidation in the state over the years under PDP-led administrations, accusing it of underdeveloping Abia.

Emenike enjoined “all progressive Abians to join hands with him to salvage the state from ‘the hands of locusts’.”

Stating that the people of Abia “were fed up with the PDP and were yelling for a change,” he promised a paradigm shift by an APC administration in the next dispensation.

“There is no going back until we reach government house and rescue this state from perpetrators of bad governance,” he said.

Besides, Emenike promised to run “a robust and issue-based campaign devoid of rancour and character assassination.”

On his choice of Chief Ogboso as campaign DG, Emenike said it was based on his track record as “a veteran and decent politician”.

The event was witnessed by APC state leadership and the House of Assembly candidates of the party among other party faithful.

In a remark, the National Welfare Officer of APC, Mr Friday Nwosu, declared that the looming “revolution in Abia” would consume the ruling APC.

“We have been here since 1999 and we know the people that have kept Abia in this mess. We must reject them. We are in a state of revolution.

“Abia is bleeding; Abia is in a state of decay. And we can’t pretend that all is well,” the APC national officer added.

He called on all well-meaning Abians to join hands with APC and its governorship candidate to enthrone the elusive good governance in Abia.

In his acceptance speech, the newly appointed campaign DG, Chief Ogboso said that he was honoured with the responsibility assigned to him in the quest to build a new Abia.





“We shall work together with the party at the state and national levels and move in one accord to achieve victory for our party in 2023,” he said.

Ogboso told PDP members to start preparing their handover notes.

