The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its members to discontinue all pending intra-party litigations across the country. The decision was reached at its 578th meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, the committee used the session to thoroughly review the state of the party and “directed that all pending intra-party litigations across the country should be withdrawn forthwith.”

The statement said that the decision is pursuant to the provision of Section 58 (1)(l) of the Constitution of the PDP as amended in 2017 and in line with the spirit of unity and reconciliation in the Party.

The NWC urged all party leaders, critical stakeholders, and members across the country to remain united and continue to promote the values “for which the PDP is known as a truly democratic party.”

The statement also mentioned that the NWC considered and approved the report of the Establishment Committee for the appointment of a substantive Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI). It added that the successful candidate will be announced in due course.