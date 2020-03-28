PDP demands forensic investigation of Akure explosion

The Peoples Democratic Party has called on the Federal Government to immediately set up an inter-agency panel of inquiry to investigate the explosion that rocked a suburb of Akure, Ondo State Capital with catastrophic consequences.

The explosion injured many and destroyed property in its wake on Saturday.

PDP said the investigation should focus on the remote and immediate cause of the explosion and source of the reported explosives and, the purpose they were meant to serve.

This was part of a statement issued and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, Kola Ologbodiyan

The leading opposition party said it was apprehensive and shocked over the strange explosion that rocked a suburb of Akure, Ondo state, injuring many compatriots and destroying numerous houses on Saturday morning.

“The PDP insisted that a forensic investigation is imperative given the spate of such explosions in various parts of our country in recent time.

“The PDP also demands that the Federal Government should immediately provide palliatives to the victims as well as the communities affected by the blast.

“The party called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately move in and commence the handling of emergency issues in the area, as well as ensuring adherence to health safety directives, particularly as the nation is still battling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The PDP commiserates with the victims of the blast while urging Nigerians to continue to be vigilant and prayerful for the safety of lives in our country,” the party stated.

