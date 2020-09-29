PDP crying more than the bereaved over Akeredolu’s statement to Mimiko – Akeredolu Campaign group.

The Akeredolu Campaign Organization has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state was crying more than the bereaved over his personal relationship with former governor Olusegun Mimiko, which turned sour lately over the political difference.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Spokesperson of the campaign group, Mr Olabode Richard Olatunde, who said for the opposition party to describe Akeredolu’s statement as political terrorism is not only irresponsible but immature and irrational.

Olatunde said Akeredolu’s statement should be seen as his personal views with no political attachment, saying the governor has the right to express his mind without any fear over his personal relationship with any of his friends.

Olatunde stated that the latest statement by the PDP Campaign Council has shown that the party has reduced itself to shadow chasing, regarding campaign for the October 10 Governorship Election.

The statements read that “the PDP has shown once again, how petty-minded it can be with its latest unguarded statement on the comment made by governor Akeredolu in response to a question on his “personal relationship” with former governor Olusegun Mimiko, his supposed friend that has turned political enemy.

“Let it be stated clearly that Akeredolu’s statement that former governor Olusegun Mimiko and the former Chief Judge of the state, Olasehinde Kumuyi are his enemies for life because of their betrayal, is his personal views, which he is entitled to. So, to describe such as “political terrorism”, is not only irresponsible but immature and irrational”

“For the PDP, it is a crime to see a man bares his mind without any fear and lies. Such rare quality of decency, integrity and outspokenness by Governor Akeredolu is very alien to the PDP.”

He stated further “to set the record straight, the PDP by that statement, has betrayed the view and position of one of its leaders and former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who once described Mimiko as treacherous politicians, after he dumped the PDP for his former party, the Labour Party.

“Ekweremadu made this statement when he was a Deputy President of the Senate of this country. He spoke at the Akure Airport, en route Ado-Ekiti for the PDP rally in the build-up to the 2018 Ekiti State Governorship election.

“According to the PDP leader, only a deceitful and selfish politician behaves like Mimiko.

“We, therefore, view the PDP statement as crying more than the bereaved. It is another sign of weakness on the part of a party that’s struggling with total rejection from the people.

“Governor Akeredolu’s truthfulness and courage to speak out no matter whose ox is gored is an attribute that continues to endear him to the people and this should never be sacrificed on the slab of bitter politics. Such an attribute is alien to the PDP as a party that is built on lies and deceit.

“While we will no longer dignify the PDP with comments on this kind of unreasonable tantrums, we urge them to tell the people of Ondo State what they have to offer and desist from this trick of seeking undue popularity through petty engagement”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE