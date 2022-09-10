PDP crisis: Northern party leaders must respect southern counterparts ― Wale Oladoja

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Chief Wale Oladoja, has advised the party’s northern leaders to respect their southern counterparts when taking certain decisions.

He said Nigerian projects require collective efforts and northerners must try as much as possible to be flexible in their decision-making.

Oladoja who wondered why the presidential candidate, national chairman of the party and the chairman of the governor’s forum emerged from the north, said the governor of Sokoto state, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal and the chairman of the party must resign for the betterment of the country.

The Ibadan chief in a statement he personally signed and made available to Sunday Tribune said there was no reason for Tambuwal to remain as the chairman of the PDP governor’s forum at this time.

According to him, Nigerian politicians must learn how to respect federal character for the progress of the country.

He stated that: “I am not happy with the statement credited to the governor of Sokoto State that he is not stepping down as the chairman of PDP governor’s forum. The PDP northern leaders must learn to respect their southern counterparts by ensuring the even distribution of posts within the party.

“The Nigerian project must be respected. It requires collective efforts, not sectional sentiment. Iyochia Ayu must respect the zoning agreement of the party and resign honourably. He must prove to Nigerians that he is a man of integrity,” the statement reads.

He further urged Nigerians to vote for PDP in the 2023 general elections, saying “Nigeria is bleeding at the moment.”

