PDP crisis: Door of reconciliation wide open ― G-5 governors assure

As efforts are continuing to pacify the G-5 governors within the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), members of the ‘Integrity Group’ have declared that the door of amicable resolution of the crisis is wide open to be accessed by the party.

Addressing Journalists at the end of a Consultative meeting held at the Ramat House in Bauchi on Wednesday, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike stressed that, “I have stated severally that we are here for reconciliation.”

According to him, “We have never closed the door of reconciliation, all we are saying is that there should be equity fairness and justice, that is the hallmark of what PDP stands for.”

He added that “We have never closed the door and we will never close it, all we are saying is that, let the right thing be done, if the right thing is done, you will see how the whole place will be booming, the whole country will then know that the 2023 general elections are over.”

“This is the bedrock of the party, this G-5 that you are seeing, is the bedrock of the party, so we will not close the door for reconciliation, we are open for reconciliation any day and any time.”

Speaking further, he said, “As I said before, our main motive of coming here is to give solidarity to our brother, the Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and all we have discussed is how by the grace of God, he has been a gift to the people of Bauchi State, will win the election come 2023”.

Nyesom Wike added that “So, all our discussions have to centre on his reelection and we are all out to give him all the necessary support as our friend, as our brother in the same political family, that was all we discussed.”

In his reaction to the meeting, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said, “You are aware and it is no longer a secret, that I wrote a letter to the party on my position in Bauchi, what I have found out to be working against me as a leader and as a first-term Governor going for a second term.”

According to him, “And I wrote it with all honesty and sincerity and with a deep sense of fidelity and that is why the party invited me to go and discuss with the flag-bearer of the PDP, our leader, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and we discussed extensively and I have gotten some explanation because the letter I wrote was not only written by me but by the PDP family in Bauchi and the government of Bauchi and that was why I was there”.

“As for the G-5 Governors, I always joke with them that, I am a G-1, I am neither here nor there but I am connected to them”, he stressed.

Bala Mohammed added that “We have always been together and you know it, Governors Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu, Ugwanyi have been here severally and I have gone to them several times and I think this is some of the takeaways I have as a Governor, having friends for life, so I am everywhere but of course, it doesn’t mean that I am nowhere.”

