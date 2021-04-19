PDP constitutes North-West caretaker committee

Following the crisis that followed the conduct of its North-West Zonal Congress that aborted the exercise, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the party in the zone.

According to a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary on Monday, the NWC took the action on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of our Constitution (2017 as amended).

The Caretaker Committee is composed of Dr Aminu Abdullahi (Chairman) while members include Alhaji Sani Baba, Hon Ali Madaki, Hon Ibrahim Lawal Dankaba, Hon. Umaru Maye, and Alhaji Akibu Dalhatu,

A’isha Ibrahim Madina was named as Member/Women Leader; Hamza Yunusa, Member/Youth Leader and Alhaji Baba Kasim Ibrahim is Secretary.

The statement said the Caretaker Committee is charged with the responsibility of running the affairs of the Party in the North West Zone, as stipulated in Section 21(2)(a-b) of our Party’s Constitution until a new Executive Committee is elected. This appointment is for a period not exceeding 40 days.

The NWC charged the members of the caretaker committee to show exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations in the discharge of their assignment.

The NWC also urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the party in the North-West to continue to work together in the collective quest to reposition our party for the task ahead.

