The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, as he marks his birthday.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, described the former Kwara State governor as “a courageous democrat, forthright politician, excellent administrator, and very skilled professional who remains steadfast in his commitment to the unity, stability, and development of our dear nation.”

It further noted: “As a medical doctor, two-term governor of Kwara State, later President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and now in his roles as one of the leading lights in our country, Senator Saraki continues to demonstrate uncommon patriotism in the service of our nation and our great party.”

The PDP recalled Senator Saraki’s role in “stabilising the National Assembly, reinforcing the constitutional independence of the Legislature, adherence to the Rule of Law, and principles of good governance in the country.”

The party saluted Saraki for his unrelenting contributions alongside other leaders of the party “in the quest to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of suppressive forces.”

“On this special day, the PDP congratulates Senator Saraki and prays to God to bless him with many more years of good health, wisdom, and vigour in the service of our great party, our fatherland, and humanity,” the PDP declared.

