PDP congratulates Matawalle, Zamfara people over S/Court judgment

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday congratulated Zamfara State Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle over his victory at the Supreme Court.

PDP said the decision of the Supreme Court re-affirmed the will of the people of Zamfara who also deserved to be congratulated over the verdict of the Supreme Court.

The party said the Supreme Court has upheld the mandate of the people describing the supreme Court Judgement as a reaffirmation of the will of Allah.

Consequently, the party charged its governor to raise the flag of the PDP in the state by leading the people of Zamfara in accordance with the manifesto of the party.

Ologbodiyan in the statement said: “The PDP, therefore, urged Governor Matawalle to continue in his already manifest efforts in stabilizing and repositioning the state for higher productivity, peaceful coexistence and massive human and infrastructural development in line with the manifesto of the PDP and the visions of our founding fathers.

“The party charged the governor to note that the people of Zamfara state repose immense confidence in him and the PDP and as such he must not spare any effort in delivering on his mandate in keeping with the guiding principles of the PDP,” Ologbodiyan advised.

