The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, on the judgment of the Supreme Court upholding his victory at the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The party noted that the victory is a victory for democracy and the decisive triumph of the will of the people of Akwa Ibom State in their determination to preserve good governance in their state.

A statement issued by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, further said: “The spontaneous jubilation across Akwa Ibom State at the news of the Judgment of the Supreme Court shows that the verdict is in line with their expressed Will, aspiration and choice at the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

“Governor Eno is a humble, compassionate and visionary leader; seasoned administrator with extensive managerial skills which he acquired over the years in both private and public sectors; qualities that continue to endear him to the people of Akwa Ibom State, and for which they overwhelmingly elected him at the poll.

“Our party is proud of his capacity for leadership especially in hitting the ground running upon inauguration with the launching of the ARISE Agenda leading to monumental achievements in the delivery of life-changing citizen empowerment programmes and projects in critical sectors including Agriculture, Education, Healthcare, Security, Housing, Road infrastructure, Manufacturing, Commerce, Aviation among others.”

The PDP also congratulated the people of Akwa Ibom State for the victory and charged Eno to remain steadfast in building on the legacies of his predecessor in office “in the delivery of his people-oriented ARISE Agenda programes and projects in line with the policy thrust and manifesto of the PDP.”

