PDP congratulates ex-governor, Mu’azu Aliyu, at 65

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has heartily congratulated the former governor of Niger State, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary in Abuja, on Thursday, described Aliyu as “a quintessential democrat; outstanding patriot, a selfless leader and highly organised administrator, who has exemplified that the essence of position or office is in dedicating oneself to the service of others and not the self; the very hallmark of the manifesto of our great party, the PDP.”

It noted that “Aliyu’s uprightness, sense of duty, loyalty to the people, humility as well as transparency in governance, with which he served both in the federal civil service and as Governor of Niger state, earned him the undisputable sobriquet of ‘The Chief Servant.’

“Indeed, his landmark achievements as governor, during which Niger state experienced unprecedented development in all sectors, particularly in the areas of infrastructural development, education, housing, agriculture, rural and urban development and human capital development will continue to be celebrated by generations yet unborn.

“Moreover the Chief Servant’s untiring dedication and commitment to the unity, stability and development of our nation, even outside the office, as well as his unrelenting loyalty to our great party, the PDP, rekindles hope in the collective national quest to rescue our nation and reposition her for greater heights.”

The PDP, therefore, joined family members, friends, associates and well-wishers in celebrating “this patriotic leader” and praying God to bless him with many more years so that “our nation will continue to benefit from his commitment and wealth of experience, especially at this trying time.”

