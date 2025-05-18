PDP condemns detention of pro-Wike group member, demands release

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in Bayelsa State has condemned the arrest and detention of Ms. Awudumu Reigneth, the Director of New Media for the Pro-Wike group, The New Associates.

The party linked Reigneth’s ordeal to her membership in the Pro-Wike group and appealed to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, to stop using the Police to harass its members.

The Publicity Secretary of the Bayelsa PDP Caretaker Committee, Derri Alasuote Wright, noted in a statement that Ms. Reigneth is being held unlawfully on “alleged trumped-up charges, including cyberbullying, purportedly fueled by her right to free speech and expression.”

Wright decried the descent into dictatorship in the state and urged the Diri administration to borrow a leaf from former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Bola Tinubu, both of whom faced harsh criticism on social media but tolerated dissenting views.

“We wish to remind Governor Diri that we are in a democracy, and we will not allow any form of dictatorship or tyranny. As a leader whose upkeep is funded through taxpayers’ money, he is not a lord over the people of Bayelsa State but rather a servant.

“Governor Diri should learn from leaders like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former President Goodluck Jonathan, who have faced public scrutiny and outright abuse on social media throughout their political careers.

“Despite this, they have remained tolerant and accommodating even with the enormous powers at their disposal as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The party further raised alarm over the calculated targeting of people from Ogbia and Bayelsa East, citing the previous arrest of public commentator John Idumage from Nembe and the sack of 27 people from Ogbia.

“We reaffirm our call for the immediate and unconditional release of Miss Awudumu Reigneth. The PDP, led by our Acting State Chairman, Mr. George Turnah, stands firmly against these tactics of intimidation and repression.

“We will not stand idly by as the fundamental rights of our members, and indeed, Bayelsans, are trampled upon. We appeal to all well-meaning citizens, civil society organizations, and advocacy groups to join us in defending the rights of individuals and safeguarding our democracy. It is vital that we unite against repression and uphold the values of free speech and democratic governance.”

