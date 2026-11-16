PDP condemns attack on Ekiti ex-deputy gov candidate, Ogunsakin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has condemned the alleged attack on its deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Deji Ogunsakin, and his residence in Ado-Ekiti by suspected political thugs, describing the incident as a threat to democracy and political tolerance.

The party also called on security agencies to investigate the incident, arrest the perpetrators and ensure the safety of opposition politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The PDP State Chairman, Rt. Hon. Tunji Odeyemi, made the condemnation on Monday while addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti, where he expressed concern over what he described as the growing culture of political intolerance and violence in the country.

Odeyemi, who said he was the authentic chairman, said the alleged attack on Ogunsakin’s residence, alongside the recent attack on the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, in Ado-Ekiti and the disruption of a town hall meeting organised by the NDC in Lagos, reflected a disturbing trend capable of undermining democratic freedoms.

He said democracy could not thrive in an atmosphere where opposition figures were intimidated, harassed or attacked for expressing political opinions.

The PDP chairman urged the Federal and Ekiti State governments to ensure that all political parties enjoyed equal protection, insisting that no government could claim to uphold democracy while allowing perceived opponents to campaign in fear.

He called on the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to be professional and impartial in handling political violence, urging them to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible, regardless of their political affiliations.

Odeyemi said Ekiti, known for its peaceful disposition and intellectual heritage, must not be allowed to degenerate into a theatre of political thuggery.

Speaking about his experience, Ogunsakin narrated how he was allegedly attacked by suspected thugs who also invaded his residence in Ado-Ekiti. He said it took the swift intervention of the police to restore order in the area.

He expressed concern over the development, describing it as an unacceptable attempt to intimidate him and create an atmosphere of fear ahead of the 2027 polls.

The PDP deputy governorship candidate called on Governor Biodun Oyebanji to intervene by calling the party’s governorship candidate, Dr Wole Oluyede, to order and urging him to embrace peace and discourage acts capable of heightening political tension in the state.

He stressed the need for political leaders to promote tolerance and ensure that disagreements were not allowed to degenerate into violence.