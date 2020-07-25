PDP commiserates with Kwara gov over father’s demise

The Kwara chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, commiserated with the State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, over the demise of his father, Abdulganiyu Abdulrazaq (SAN).

The governor’s father died on Saturday at the age of 93.

In a message signed by the State Chairman, Hon Kola Shittu, the party also extended condolences to the rest of the Abdulrazaq’s family over the exit of their patriarch.

“It is sad to lose a loved one, but we urge the family to take solace in the good life the late AGF Abdulrazaq lived and the memories they shared together.

“We pray to God Almighty to overlook his shortcomings, admit him into Aljanah Firdaus and grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss,” the party said.

Similarly, the party had sympathised with the Ogunshola family and the All Progressives Congress, APC in the State over the death of Dr Femi Ogunsola, who was a former Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and a member of the APC.

The party beseeched God to grant the departed soul eternal rest and comfort the bereaved family. (NAN)

