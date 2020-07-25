PDP commiserates with Kwara gov over father’s demise

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Kwara PDP, Progressive Governors Forum, Northern Governors Forum, Kwara gov father's death, Kwara, AbdulRazaq, Kwara gov dad, died at 93, abdulrahman abdulrazaq
Late Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq

The Kwara chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, commiserated with the State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, over the demise of his father, Abdulganiyu Abdulrazaq (SAN).

The governor’s father died on Saturday at the age of 93.

In a message signed by the State Chairman, Hon Kola Shittu, the party also extended condolences to the rest of the Abdulrazaq’s family over the exit of their patriarch.

“It is sad to lose a loved one, but we urge the family to take solace in the good life the late AGF Abdulrazaq lived and the memories they shared together.

“We pray to God Almighty to overlook his shortcomings, admit him into Aljanah Firdaus and grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss,” the party said.

Similarly, the party had sympathised with the Ogunshola family and the All Progressives Congress, APC in the State over the death of Dr Femi Ogunsola, who was a former Commissioner of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and a member of the APC.

The party beseeched God to grant the departed soul eternal rest and comfort the bereaved family. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Presidency has rejected the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign due to the amount of corruption being uncovered in his administration… Read Full Story
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday, officially handed over to the Nigeria Police the three suspects, Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, involved in the incident that led to the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile… Read Full Story
Oyo State has reported its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 191 new infections. The data released on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that the state also toppled Lagos State from the number one spot in daily new infections… Read Full Story
Singaporean Pleads Guilty To Spying For China In U.S.A
A Singaporean national has pleaded guilty to spying for China in the U.S., according to the Department of Justice. The department said in a statement on Friday evening that the defendant, Jun Wei Yeo, entered the plea in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia… Read Full Story
The fissure has always been there, especially when the indigenes began to lose ground in the administration of the state as the population of the settlers and their influence in governance and politics grew. Today, real Eko indigenes now struggle for prominence in the land their forebears founded. But the schism became… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Covid-19: Train services resume July 29

Latest News

Gbajabiamila, governors attend burial of late Kwara governor’s father

Latest News

No ethnic clash in Osun ― Govt

Latest News

Lagos traffic calm as FG closes Adeniji-Oworonshoki section of Third Mainland bridge…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More