The National Working Committee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP), has extolled the leadership qualities of Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom in the roles he has played for the party in the North Central and for contributing to the party’s development in the country in general.

According to the commendation letter signed by the National Secretary, Sen Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, PDP appreciated the governor for restoring peace to the State Chapters of the party in Nasarawa, Plateau and Niger States.

Senator Tsauri said “This letter is to commend His Excellency for your role and leadership in the North Central Zone which led to the resolution of disagreements and the forging of a virile party in Niger, Plateau, and the Nasarawa States.

“We also appreciate your contributions that resulted in the peaceful and successful hosting of the North Central Zonal Congress.”

It will be recalled that the PDP in Niger, Plateau and Nasarawa States had internal disputes until Governor Samuel Ortom as the party’s leader in the North Central Zone waded in; a move that has brightened the chances of the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Also, Governor Ortom recently hosted a meeting of the North Central Zone of PDP which further fixed cracks in the party within the region.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. PDP commends gov Ortom for leadership role in North Central

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… PDP commends gov Ortom for leadership role in North Central