PDP chieftain seeks implementation of S’Court ruling on LG autonomy

…Says Renewed Hope must begin at the grassroots

Former Minister of Power and Steel and ex-Chairman of Egbeda Local Government, Elder Wole Oyelese, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure the full implementation of the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy, saying it is the best way for the Renewed Hope Agenda to make real impact at the grassroots.

Speaking from his experience as a long-time local government administrator, Elder Oyelese described local government autonomy as “the lifeblood of rural development and the surest way to restore citizens’ confidence in governance.”

He said the Supreme Court judgment delivered in July 2024, which ordered direct disbursement of funds from the Federation Account to the 774 local councils and banned caretaker committees, was “a long-awaited victory for the people.”

“Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution guarantees a system of local government by democratically elected councils. That provision was designed to make government accessible and accountable to the people. Therefore, the full implementation of the Supreme Court judgment will not only deepen democracy but will also ignite development at the level where it is most visible — the grassroots,” he said.

Drawing from his time as council chairman, Elder Oyelese lamented that local governments have lost much of their independence.

“It is disheartening that a chairman elected by the people must apply for approval before repairing a culvert or building a classroom. That defeats the essence of democracy,” he said.

He added that many projects credited to local governments are often handled by outside contractors unfamiliar with the communities, which leads to capital flight and deprives local workers of economic benefits.

Recalling his time in office between 1991 and 1993, he said local councils then had full control of their affairs, and the results were clear.

“Those were the years when local government autonomy truly worked. Councils constructed roads, built markets, and provided boreholes and health centres. Rural economies thrived, and the people could see where their taxes and federal allocations went,” he said.

Elder Oyelese noted that today many local government chairmen have become bystanders, unable to act on their communities’ needs or execute meaningful projects.

Without singling out any state, he commended those that have started complying with the Court’s ruling. “This is not about confrontation; it is about restoration. If we must renew hope, we must start from where people feel it most — their villages, communities, markets, and schools. Mr President has demonstrated enough political will to convince Nigerians that if he really wants this done, he knows what to do and how to do it,” he said.

He warned that without direct access to funds, local economies will remain stagnant.

“When money meant for local communities is trapped in state bureaucracy, it kills small businesses, slows rural development, and weakens citizens’ faith in democracy. The poorest of our people pay the price,” he added.

Elder Oyelese reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for grassroots development, saying his position is driven by empathy for the people, not politics.

“I have lived among the people, shared their burdens, and understood their aspirations. I know how much difference a functioning local government can make in their daily lives. That is why I speak, not against any person or administration, but for the people whose voices are being drowned by bureaucracy,” he said.

He appealed to President Tinubu to lead efforts in enforcing the Supreme Court ruling across the country.

“Mr. President has a historic opportunity to write his name in gold. The execution of the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy will be remembered as the true beginning of the Renewed Hope for the Nigerian people,” Elder Oyelese declared.

