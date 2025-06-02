PDP chieftain lauds Tinubu’s moves to resuscitate Delta steel

A former PDP governorship aspirant in Delta State, Sunny Onuesoke, has commended the recent move by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to facilitate and support the revival of the moribund Premium Steel and Mines Limited, formerly known as Delta Steel Company (DSC), located in Ovwian-Aladja, Delta State, with the aim of running it at full capacity.

It will be recalled that the Minister of Steel Development, Abubakar Audu, during a recent inspection visit to the facility, assured that the Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed to facilitating and supporting the revival of Premium Steel and Mines Limited.

The goal is to enable the company to operate at full capacity and create 5,000 direct and 10,000 indirect jobs, all targeted at fostering economic growth and development.

The Minister expressed optimism that, with government backing, the steel company could significantly contribute to Nigeria’s GDP and serve as a foundation for the nation’s industrial expansion.

Reacting to the Minister’s statement on the sidelines of the event, Onuesoke, who was present during the Minister’s inspection at Ovwian-Aladja, praised President Tinubu’s administration for its resolve to rejuvenate the once-thriving steel company.

Onuesoke, who has been a consistent advocate for the renovation of the Delta steel company, stated that its revival would not only spur development in Delta State but also in Nigeria as a whole, as no nation can thrive without a strong steel sector.

“Steel is the bedrock of development globally. It is used for vehicles, spacecraft manufacturing, and heavy machinery. No country can grow without steel.

“Every piece of technology contains some element of steel—even computer chips. It is a strategic asset. Its revival will act as a catalyst for allied industries and significantly reduce unemployment,” Onuesoke said.

He added: “The resuscitation of the steel company could create over twenty-one thousand jobs, not to mention the multiplier effect. It will turn Warri into an economic hub and attract numerous subsidiary companies dealing in scrap and machinery. The railway already in place will be an added advantage to the company’s development.”

Onuesoke also commended Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, for his infrastructural development strides across the state. He used the opportunity to urge the Governor to intensify pressure on the Federal Government to fast-track the revival process of the steel company.

