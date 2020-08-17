PDP chieftain berates NBC over N5m fine slammed on radio station

The N5 million fine slammed on Nigeria Info 93.3fm by the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has been described as an infringement on the provisions of Freedom of Information law and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The NBC had placed a fine of N5m on the radio station over a statement by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia who had alleged during a radio programme that a northern state governor was a commander of Boko Haram.

The action of the media regulatory body, as far as Chief Sunny Onuesoke is concerned, is an infringement on the freedom of speech of Nigerians as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Delta State in a chat with TribuneOnline weekend in Warri, explained that in a true democracy, the citizens should be allowed to voice out their grievances inasmuch as it did not infringe on the fundamental rights or cause damage to anyone.

He added that whoever felt the speech was damaging to him or her should seek redress in the law court rather than resorting to anti-democratic measures.

“That is what the government should have done. Take the radio station to court, instead of a blanket fine of N50m.

“If the NBC continues in this form, it is an indirect attempt to create fear on the media house which is the mouthpiece of the common man,” he stated.

He described as somewhat contradictory where the country, which is bedevilled with national insecurity, would choose to shrink media access to critical information.

The former governorship aspirant pointed out that it was globally acknowledged that one of the core functions of the mass media is to inform the society on all ranges of issues, not even to the exclusion of national security issues.

He added that the mass media has a role to play in ensuring that all possible shades of opinions are given access to media platforms.

According to Onuesoke, whether or not what Dr Mailafia said on the radio station was a false claim, it was outside the objectives of a responsible regulatory framework to sanction a radio station for a comment an individual had made, moreso than the personality had been quizzed and released by law enforcement agents.

He further described the action of NBC as undemocratic to charge a suspect with alleged criminal offences, prosecute, convict and impose a fine on him or her.

“Section 33 (4) of the Constitution provides that anyone charged with a criminal offence shall be tried before a competent court or tribunal.

“Only a competent court of law is empowered to try, convict and impose a fine on a criminal suspect after a trial has been conducted before a competent court,” he averred.

