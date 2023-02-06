The Atiku-Okowa Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Plateau State, has warned the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state not to divert the refund of N6.6 billion reimbursement from the Federal Government for road projects executed on its behalf for vote buying.

Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola last Wednesday said the Federal Executive Council had approved the reimbursement for road projects executed on behalf of the federal government in Plateau State.

According to a statement by the Campaign Council signed by it’s Director, Media and Publicity, Pastor Yiljap Abraham, it pointed out that the APC, after the announcement, suddenly called a gathering and inaugurated the sixteen directorates of its campaign council.

It called on the State Government to

quickly and dutifully release a well-thought-out plan on the priority areas that will justify spending this much-needed money now.

The Campaign Council said such areas should positively impact the lives of the already traumatized people who are groaning daily under an APC-induced fuel and Naira scarcity.

“Six-point-Six billion Naira is no small amount for a state that is struggling with a staggering debt and a very uncomplimentary poverty score among 36 other states,” it said.

The Atiku-Okowa Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council also takes a swipe at the State Chairman of APC, Hon. Rufus Bature for praising Governor Lalong for the payment of the backlog of workers’ salaries and for being up to date in the payment of pensions to retired civil servants in the state.

The Campaign Council said: “This administration must be self-deluded! Does it believe that Plateau workers are this cheap? Is this exiting administration saying that because it is throwing part of the N6.6bn at the workers, they will take it, chop it, clean their mouths and gratefully vote for a party that has made suffering a second skin for them? Will Plateau workers forget that they are paid justly for their work and still go out and queue up for a party that has clumsily crafted a political philosophy of “chop make I chop”?

“If the payment of salaries is for the workers and pensioners to take note of and be favourably disposed towards February 25 and March 11, then APC’s vote hunters must prepare for the shock of their lives!”