PDP campaign council condemns invasion of Edo Assembly

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo State Governorship Election has condemned the illegal invasion of Edo State House of Assembly by political thugs of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rivers State Governor and Chairman of the council, Nyesom Wike, described the purported impeachment of the legitimately elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly as null and void.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, Wike declared: “An invalid assemblage of absentee lawmakers-elect with no legitimate claims to the membership of the House of Assembly cannot lawfully convene in the Ugbowu private residence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC Governorship candidate, to effect a change of leadership in the Edo State House of Assembly.

“Consequently, the purported impeachment of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is a mere charade, completely a futile act that exists only in the imagination of the evil perpetrators and their co-travellers.

“It is now clear to all discerning minds that what is playing out in Edo State is an orchestrated script by the sinking opposition APC to intimidate the PDP and illegally impeach its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has seen clearly that they cannot win the September 19, 2020 election without any miracle.

“We, therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the International Community to prevail on the APC to stop the needless violence, play the game by the rules and allow the people of Edo State to freely elect their governor”, he stated.

Wike said PDP had raised the alarm that the APC is not ready for a free and fair contest and would use violence with the backing of federal might to rig and claim unmerited victory.

He warned that Nigeria’s democracy is a fragile one and that the warlike approach of the APC to the Edo election poses a very serious threat to the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigerians should, therefore, hold the APC and its candidate responsible if there is a breakdown of law and order in Edo State.

The Governor added that the PDP would resist every attempt to unlawfully remove Governor Obaseki from office or rig the September 19, 2020, Governorship election.

