Main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Executive Council (FEC) has become disorganized, chaotic and incapable of driving an organized, result-oriented system.

A statement by PDP party, signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the Federal Executive Council should be disbanded for alleged failure to be organized.

According to the statement “the party’s position is predicated on the degenerated hostilities among officials in the Buhari Presidency, including Presidential aides, ministers and heads of agencies, which have further exposed a scandalous breakdown of the central command system.

“PDP maintained that the situation marked the failure by the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide organized leadership for Nigeria.

“The PDP said a situation where officials are constantly at daggers drawn among themselves in unending clashes, backbiting, betrayals, leakage of sensitive documents and internal bickering over pecuniary and political interests, in manners not different from street skirmishes of common cult groups, is unacceptable to our nation.

“It is indeed shocking that the acrimony had sunk to a situation where the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, reportedly evicted the staff of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) from their allocated office, with guns, while the Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri, was on official assignment with the President.

“Currently, the newly appointed Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, are said to be at each other’s throat, with the SGF reportedly querying the decision of the President to sack the former Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Mr. Usman Mohammed. The situation had degenerated into serious confusion in the federal executive.

“Nigerians can recall the bitter wrangling, wherein the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno, earlier this year, alerted that Presidential responsibilities, including presiding over sensitive security matters, have been hijacked by late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, thereby frustrating the fight against insurgency and acts of violence ravaging our country.

“Furthermore, the power sector is still under the stress of squabbling between the SGF and the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, with the SGF, reinstating some officials who were sacked by the minister in December last year.

“The nation has also not forgotten the embarrassing public fight between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and President Muhammadu Buhari’s cousins, over rooms in the Presidential Villa, which further exposed the chaotic situation in the President Buhari-led administration,” the PDP stated.

