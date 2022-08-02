PDP BoT moves to reconcile Atiku, Wike

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has waded into the dispute between its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubukar, and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, which is threatening to tear the main opposition party apart.

The board, under the chairmanship of Senator Walid Jibrin, is to meet in Abuja on Wednesday to address the disagreement over the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as the vice-presidential candidate of the party.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku, had discarded the recommendation of the committee set up to identify a suitable canditate, which had voted to have Wike for the position.

The Rivers governor’s camp in the PDP has since withheld its support for Atiku, pressing for the placation of the first runners-up in the party’s presidentialprimary.

The BoT believes that it can come up with recommendations during the meeting that will address the anger of Governor Wike.

The BoT chairman confirmed on Monday that it would meet with Wike and thereafter meet with all former presidential aspirants under the party.

In a statement he issued on the planned reconciliation meetings, Jibrin also expressed confidence that there is no crisis in the PDP as it is being projected.

Rather, he pointed out that it is the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that has a big problem in its hand with its Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

His statement read: “I notice with great concern what the pdp primary elections of Atiku Abubakar and the appointment of Chief Okowa as president and vice president is unnecessary causing confusion among some PDP members.

“May I point out that very strongly that there is no any problem as being envisaged by some people in our great party the PDP.

“I want to assure everyone that all plans are on ground to bring all members together as one and united, as what is happening in PDP can never be compared with the situation in APC especially their plans in trying to bring Religious issues of Muslim-Muslim president and vice president.

“I have also noted that some groups are coming up trying to solve the issues of Okowa as vice-president. The latest group include some former governors of the party and the current governors, some BoT members and elders including prof Jerry Gana, the chief spokesman of the group governors Wike, Dankwambo, governors of Enugu and Abia states, former governor Ibrahim idris of Kogi state.

“The aim of the group is to reconcile aggrieved especially Wike. Interestingly, the BoT the highest advisory body and the conscience of the party is meeting on Wednesday 3rd August to discuss the issues accordingly by coming up with strong recommendations with the special committee for the special reconciliation of aggrieved members especially governor Wike.

“After the BoT meeting, we will meet with and Wike and all aggrieved members and all past presidential aspirants.





“It is my prayers as Chairman of BoT that the PDP will remain strongest and win all elections in 2023.”

Meanwhile, the PDP presidential candidate has asked for an increased collaboration between the government of the United Kingdom and Nigeria in finding solutions to issues that are of mutual benefits to both countries.

He made this call on Monday when a delegation of the British High Commission, led by High Catriona Laing met with him at his residence in Abuja.

According to a statement by his media office, the meeting discussed a wide range of issues bordering on security, education, agriculture, economy and fostering national unity in Nigeria.

The High Commissioner noted that the meeting with the former Vice President was part of the on-going engagement of the UK government to enhance democracy and credible elections in Nigeria.

Responding, Atiku thanked the delegation for the meeting and noted that “the bilateral ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom has a rich history and it is important for both countries to leverage on that to promote issues that are of mutual concern.”

Atiku stressed that he expects the United Kingdom to play a more active role for the survival of democracy in Nigeria, and that he is confident that the presidential election in 2023 will be free and fair.

On the issue of insecurity, he decried the poor state of affairs in the country and solicited UK assistance especially in the area of training and intelligence sharing.

On the economy, the former Vice President said that if given the opportunity, he would, among other things, abolish the multiple exchange rate regimes and reduce tax to encourage genuine manufacturers and promote real investments. He also promised to boost agriculture in order to create employment for the country’s teeming population.

Furthermore, the PDP presidential candidate expressed concern over the lingering ASUU strike and the crisis in the educational sector.

He promised to carry out reforms in the education sector, including the reinvigoration of financial loans schemes to Nigerian students.

