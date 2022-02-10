PDP blames APC chieftains for adulterated fuel imports

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, called for an investigation into reports of how All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders allegedly connived with foreign interests to import fuel-laden with methanol into Nigeria.

The main opposition party in a statement issued by Hon Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary, alleged that the act was committed in a desperate attempt “to defraud Nigerians and corruptly raise billions of naira to fund the APC National Convention and rigging of the 2023 general elections.”

The party, therefore, alerted Nigerians of what it said is the attempt by the ruling party to provide official cover for its leaders reportedly involved “in the criminal importation of toxic fuel into our country.”

“It is now clear that APC leaders are frenziedly seeking ways to steal money to fund their 2023 rigging scheme since our Party and well-meaning Nigerians exposed and challenged their plots to siphon a staggering N2.557 trillion padded as fuel subsidy for 2022,” the PDP stated.

The PDP strongly condemned “these despicable acts by APC leaders which further expose the impunity and wickedness of the APC towards Nigerians.”

It added; “The inclination for official concealment ostensibly informed the refusal by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on national television on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, to name those involved in the importation of the poisonous fuel into our country.

“Against this backdrop, the PDP rejects the announced internal investigation of this terrible crime by the government as the APC administration cannot be trusted given its manifest predilection to shield the APC leaders involved. Nigerians note the various investigations instituted by the APC government in the past which ended without any meaningful outcome; notable among which was the manipulated EndSARS Report.”

The PDP, therefore, demanded an Independent Commission of Enquiry to investigate all issues connected to the “APC Toxic Fuel ImportGate,” noting: “Those involved must be exposed and held accountable.

“Where was the toxic fuel imported from? Which company is the pre-inspection agent? How much was paid for the very cheap contaminated fuel and through which banks were payment effected? All documents relating to the transaction must be made public.

“Our Party insists that President Muhammadu Buhari, as the Minister of Petroleum Resources cannot acquit himself with his reported comedy of anger, buck-passing, querying of subordinates and attempt by the government to use some companies as scapegoats instead of accepting responsibility by exposing and naming individuals involved in the crime.

“President Buhari and the APC must explain how the reported 317 million litres of toxic fuel came into our country, got cleared and distributed across the nation to worsen the life-discounting experiences of millions of Nigerians under the APC administration.

“Apart from the consequential economic hardship occasioned by the damaging of cars and equipment, crippling of means of livelihood across the country as well as increase in the cost of food items and essential services, the cascading effect of adulterated fuel on our aviation industry can only be imagined.

“Sadly, the situation has the possibility to trigger loss of confidence by international airlines in our aviation fuel supply with attendant economic downturn as they would more likely prefer to fuel in neighbouring countries.

“Our Party calls on all Nigerians, particularly the Organised Labour, Civil Society, Student Bodies, Professional Bodies and all persons of goodwill to insist on an independent inquiry of this crime against the Nigerian people.

“In any case, the PDP strongly cautions the APC and its corrupt government to note that they are practically pushing Nigerians to the wall and there is a limit to which the people can continue to stomach the barefaced atrocities and impunities of the APC.”

