PDP begins sale of forms for 2025 by-elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has kicked off the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms ahead of the 2025 by-elections in 12 states, with the process officially starting today, July 3, 2025.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) confirmed that it has approved the full timetable and schedule of activities for the upcoming polls, including the commencement of form sales across various constituencies ahead of the 2025 by-elections.

According to the breakdown, aspirants seeking to contest Senate seats on the PDP platform are to pay N500,000 for the Expression of Interest form and N3,000,000 for the Nomination form, bringing the total to N3,500,000.

For the House of Representatives, the Expression of Interest form costs N500,000, while the Nomination form is pegged at N2,000,000, totalling N2,500,000.

At the State House of Assembly level, interested aspirants will pay N100,000 for the Expression of Interest form and N500,000 for the Nomination form, amounting to N600,000.

Ologunagba disclosed that the bye-elections would cover constituencies in 12 states, including:

Adamawa State (Ganye State Constituency)

Anambra State (Anambra South Senatorial District and Onitsha North State Constituency)

Edo State (Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia North East/South West Federal Constituency)

Jigawa State (Batura/Garki Federal Constituency)

Kaduna State (Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency and Zaria/Kawasaki and Basawa State Constituency)

Kano State (Shanono/Bagwai State Constituency)

Kogi State (Okura II State Constituency)

Niger State (Munya State Constituency)

Ogun State (Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency)

Oyo State (Ibadan North Federal Constituency)

Taraba State (Karim Lamido 1 State Constituency)

Zamfara State (Kaura Namoda South State Constituency)

“Under the approved Timetable and Schedule of Activities, Sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms commences on Thursday, 3rd July, 2025, and ends on Thursday, 10th July, 2025,” Ologunagba stated.

He added that, “The NWC approved Friday, 11th July, 2025 as the last day for the submission of all Forms.”

Calling on all party members interested in contesting, Ologunagba urged them to collect and submit their forms at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

“The NWC assures all Party leaders, critical stakeholders, and teeming members of the PDP of a transparent and credible nomination exercise as we march to victory in the Bye-Elections,” Ologunagba concluded.

