PDP Bayelsa Assembly candidate, Ndiomu-Brown, visits flood-ravaged communities, donates relief materials

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly candidate, Sagbama Constituency 3, Mrs Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown has donated relief materials including foodstuffs and other items worth millions of naira to at least 16 communities ravaged by flooding in her constituency.

Expressing grief over the impact of flooding on the affected communities, the PDP candidate reminisced that Bayelsans never had this kind of experience since the state was created in 1996.

She stated that 2022 flooding has recorded many deaths including that of a 31-year-old promising footballer who lost his life while trying to save the lives of others in the Yenagoa Local Government Area.

She added that many people have been rendered homeless while properties worth millions of naira have been lost to flooding.

Mrs Ndiomu-Brown who commended the efforts of the Governor Douye Diri led Prosperity Administration, especially the setting up of the Internal Displaced Persons camps in all the local government areas to cater for the needs of the victims called for the support of other well-meaning people in the country.

She, also called for the support of the Federal Government and its relevant agencies including NEMA, as well as the Multinational Companies with operational base in the affected Bayelsa communities and the private sector.

She assured the victims, especially of her continuous support in ameliorating their sufferings.





According to her, “I have reached out to the 16 communities in Sagbama constituency 3. I have given out footstuffs and other items. I will still do more. The victims, irrespective of their political affliations are our brothers and sisters. This is not the time to play politics, rather it is time for us to put aside our political differences by assisting our brothers and sisters who are in dire need.”