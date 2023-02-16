The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Labour Party (LP), on Thursday reeled out their security plans to Nigerians ahead of the Feb. 25, Presidential Election.

The parties disclosed the plans at the “Youth Presidential Debate” organised by Atiku Youth World Outreach, which held in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the debate was tagged “Beyond Politics: For Love of Country”.

Mr Onoja Ilemona, who spoke on behalf of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, said that if elected, the party would tackle the insecurity that had continued to bedevil the country.

Ilemona said: “Our candidate has a five-step plan to improve the security of Nigeria. These plans include increasing the number of our gallant men and women because they are insufficient currently.

“We will improve inter-agency cohesion, combat the free flow of light weapons and ammunition, and ensure better funding of security agencies.”

Ilemona further called on the electorate to vote for Atiku who he described as a man who would emancipate Nigeria from poverty.

“Atiku is the only candidate who has been involved in wealth creation, wealth generation and job creation at the national level,” he declared.

He said that the administration would grow the economy by improving private sector participation in business.

“The Nigerian economy has been stagnant over the course of time because there is no enough private sector participation.

“Government has no business in business. Leave the business to private sector participants.





“This will curb government waste and create private sector creativity and ingenuity in business.”

For Mr Olufemi Ibitoye, spokesperson for the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Sen. Bola Tinubu, the administration would deploy the use of effective technology in securing the country.

“Information is key in fighting insecurity,” Ibitoye said.

He also said that the party would ensure that the National Assembly amended the Criminal Justice System Act, to tackle cases of injustice.

According to Ibitoye, Tinubu is the best candidate for the country, adding that; “we cannot leave Nigeria to someone who has got no experience at the high level. (NAN)