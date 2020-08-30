PDP alleges plan to cause mayhem, postpone Edo election

Against the backdrop of rising cases of violence in the run-up to the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the state publicity secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Chris Nehikhare has raised an alarm of a plot aimed at declaring a state of emergency and postponing the election.

Nehikhare who spoke with journalists in Benin yesterday reeled out series of violent attacks against members of the PDP, which he insisted were orchestrated by members of the other parties in a desperate effort to cause confusion and make it impossible to hold the election.

Continuing, the scribe alleged that having realized through the conduct of an opinion poll that the PDP was going to record an overwhelming victory in 15 out of the 18 local government areas in the state, the opposition now resorted to mayhem so that the polls will be postponed.

Notwithstanding the disruption of a rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by some thugs at Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area, the hometown of the deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, he absolved the PDP of having a hand in the series of violence which has since gripped the state.

According to him, some top members of the PDP were recently attacked at Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area, the hometown of, Mallam Gani Audu, the APC running mate and at Okpe, Akoko Edo Local Government Area

by some thugs.

He said: “APC recently conducted an opinion poll which clearly shows that the PDP will win in 15 out of the 18 local government areas. Having realized that they will lose, they have now resorted to violence so that there will be a state of emergency and the election postponed. We are ready for a free and fair election.”

Nehikhare made a passionate appeal to PDP supporters to keep the faith with the party and not take to violence, adding that the election should not be postponed but should hold as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

