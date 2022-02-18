PDP affirms Bisi Sunday as acting chairman for Osun State

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed the appointment of Mr Bisi Sunday as the Acting Chairman of the Osun State Chapter of the PDP.

A statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary, said the decision of the NWC on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) which is pursuant to its powers under Section 29(2) of the Constitution of the PDP 2017 (as amended) was reached at its meeting on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after very careful consideration of the situation in Osun State Chapter of our Party.

The party said the newly appointed Osun State Acting Chairman is to lead the State Chapter until the end of the tenure of the current State Executive on March 25, 2022.

The NWC urged all leaders and members of our Party in Osun State to remain united and focused on the task ahead.