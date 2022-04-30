PDP, ADC, Accord members defect to APC in Oyo

Several members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Accord Party in Oyo State, on Saturday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Among those who were received into the APC at a rally held at the state Secretariat of the party, Ibadan were, 2019 gubernatorial aspirant of the ADC, Mr Remi Oseni; three-term serving member of the House of Reps, Honourable Ajibola Muraina; former Special Adviser to Governors Seyi Makinde and Abiola Ajimobi, Mr Yemi Aderibigbe; former State Youth Leader of both PDP and ADC, Mr Adekola Adeoye.

Others are former Executive Chairman of Ibadan North LGA, Honourable Ademola Omotoso; former Chairman of Ido LGA, Hon Akeem Okedina; former state chairman PDP and former executive chairman of Kajola LGA, Chief Michael Adegbite; former state secretary Oyo PDP and former member, Oyo SUBEB, Mr Wasiu Emiola.

Also received into the party were former educational secretary, Mr Soji Olaojo; former Oyo senatorial chairman of PDP, Sir Adigun Olawuwo; 2019 ADC House of Rep candidate for Ibarapa Central/North, Honourable Hussein Akinlabi; former leader of PDP in Akinyele LGA, Alhaji Surakat Busari; former leader of PDP in Lagelu LGA, Honourable Femi Oye.

Other parties’ top notchers included former vice-chairman (South) PDP Oyo State, Chief Olawuwo Adigun; former state Ex Officio of PDP, Honourable Sabitu Moliki; former State Organising Secretary of Accord Party, Honourable Gbenga Coker; former Secretary of PDP in Ibarapa East LGA, Hon. Lukman Adeoye; former State administrative secretary Accord Party and former member of Governing Council, The Polytechnic Ibadan, Mr Bola Akinyemi; former National Southwest Chairman, Atiku Abubakar organization, Mr Suleiman Awujoola; former federal Constituency Women Leader of PDP Ibarapa North/Central, Mrs Hannah Olufunke Babarinde.

Others who defected were PDP Chairman for Ibarapa Central, Alhaji Abiola Azeez; Women Leader PDP Ibarapa Central, Mrs Toyin Afolabi; former PDP state assistant secretary, Mr Lukmon Uthmon; local council development area, Mr Segun Okedeji.

Other PDP leaders that joined the APC are Alhaji Rasaq Olatunde, Chief Segun Adeleye, Chief Isiaka Oladoja, Hon. Olakunle Sunmonu, Mrs Nike Adegoke, Mr Bayo Okedokun, Alhaji Najeem Afolabi, Mr Akanni Oyadiran, Mr. Alani Oguntade, Mrs Funmilayo Olabiyi and among others.

Leading the remarks of defectors, Honourable Ajibola Muraina said he was the coordinator that rearranged the PDP in 2016-2018 for victory in election.

He added that he’s bringing the experience into the APC.

Muraina said: “I was the coordinator that re-arranged PDP for 2016-2018 election before we took power from APC. I am bringing that experience as the 3rd term member of House of Representatives.

“I will also use my electoral value and all God has given me to support APC for the development and growth in the party and the state.”

Also speaking, the senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin said more people are still bound to join the APC.

He added that the new defectors had equal rights as other members of the party have.

Folarin said: “There are still more coming. We just want to stagger it. Look at the quality players we are bringing into ten team. They are real politicians. They are winners. They are not used to losing. These are politicians we have brought into the fold. So, we are very happy.

“The defection was well impressive. Giving the fact of Ramadan that people fasted today, and they are tired, the turnout was very impressive.

“I also want to make a point that in APC today, when you join, you have equally rights and privileges with everyone. So, that is an attraction for them to come. So, there are more coming. These people will guarantee us victory.”

The Chairman of the Oyo APC, Mr Isaac Omodewu said the defection was a tip of the iceberg, adding that more defections were on the way.

Omodewu said a time was coming that Governor Seyi Makinde will also defect to the APC.

Omodewu said: “The defectors of today are first batch. More batches are still coming. Members of Labour Party are still coming. They signed one player, we signed more than 10 or more than 20 players. It is a game. We are working seriously and we are taking that government back.

“A time is coming that we shall also sign Seyi Makinde to APC. This is manifestation of what APC is doing underneath. We are winning.”