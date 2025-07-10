PDP accepts Supreme Court ruling on Edo guber election

…urges supporters to remain calm, steadfast

Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, said that it had accepted the judgment of the Supreme Court affirming the election of Governor Monday Okepebholo as the governor of the state.

Tribune Online reports that the apex court earlier on Thursday delivered a judgement in the appeal filed by the PDP and its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, to challenge the victory of Okepebholo in the September 21, 2024, governorship election, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dissatisfied with the judgment of the Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the result of the election, the PDP and Ighodalo proceeded to the Appeal Court, where they also lost and then appealed to the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the judgment of the apex court, Edo State PDP Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, said that the party was neither bitter, despair, nor confused over the judgment but was full of gratitude and hope.

While accepting the outcome of the judgement, Aziegbemi noted that democracy in Nigeria “is still a work in progress”, and “a reminder of how far we have come and how much farther we must go.”

He reiterated that the PDP remained “hopeful that one day soon, our democratic institutions will fully reflect the genuine will of the people, without fear, favour, or manipulation.”

The Edo PDP Chairman appealed to the party’s supporters across the state and beyond to “stay peaceful, stay united, and remain hopeful.”

The text of the statement reads in parts: “Today, we stand before you with hearts full of gratitude, not bitterness, with clarity, not confusion and with hope, not despair.

“We have come to the end of a long legal journey, culminating in the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“As a party that believes in the rule of law and the democratic process, we have received the decision of the Court with the utmost respect.

‘Though the judgment did not go in our favour, we accept it with grace and dignity. However, let us be clear our faith is not in man alone.

“The Supreme Court has spoken, yes, but the Supreme God — the Almighty—remains the final and ultimate judge. He speaks for the people.

“He sees the intentions of hearts, the desires of the people of Edo State, and the direction in which they truly wish to go.

“Nigeria’s democracy, we must remind ourselves, is still a work in progress. This moment is a reminder of how far we have come and how much farther we must go.

“We remain hopeful that one day soon, our democratic institutions will fully reflect the genuine will of the people, without fear, favor, or manipulation.

“To the resilient people of Edo State, we say: thank you. Thank you for standing with us.

We may not have received the verdict we hoped for, but we are not defeated.

“We are not discouraged. Our cause is just, and our commitment to good governance, justice, and development remains strong.

“Let it be known: this is not the end. This is only another chapter in our shared journey toward a better Edo State and a better Nigeria.

“We will continue to engage, organise, and serve with integrity and purpose,” Aziegbemi reassured.

The Edo PDP, he added, would “continue to stand as a voice for the voiceless, a shield for the vulnerable, and a platform for progressive change.”

