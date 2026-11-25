The National Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Alhaji Ibraheem Mogaji Olaniyan, has been re-elected unopposed for another term, as the organisation pledged to strengthen community policing and support Nigeria’s security architecture.

The re-election was announced in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday by the PCRC Director of Global Communications and Media Relations, Olayemi Esan.

According to the statement, the election took place at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall in Abuja and attracted thousands of PCRC members and delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Other officials elected include the National Vice Chairman, South-South; National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Sadiq Momoh Isa; National Provost Marshal, Alhaji Farouk Akintunde; National Safe School Coordinator, Ambassador Samuel Akintoye; Delta State Safe School Coordinator, Dr Mrs Ortega; and Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Arakunrin Badmus Omoniyi, alongside other national officers.

In his post-election remarks, Olaniyan thanked members across the country and in the diaspora for their confidence, solidarity and continued commitment to the objectives of the committee.

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He described his re-election as an opportunity to deepen collaboration with the Federal Government and the Nigeria Police Force in advancing practical community policing and strengthening the protection of lives and property.

Olaniyan attributed the growing visibility and activities of the committee across the country to renewed attention to community policing, saying the organisation was ready to work closely with the police and other government institutions to address security challenges at the grassroots.

He said PCRC members were increasingly involved in community-based security initiatives, including the Safe School Programme, support for internally displaced persons and other interventions aimed at protecting vulnerable communities.

The chairman also expressed the committee’s readiness to support the Federal Government’s efforts towards the establishment of state police, assuring that the PCRC would cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure the initiative achieved its security objectives.

Olaniyan described the current period as an opportunity to move community policing beyond theoretical discussions to practical implementation, particularly through stronger police-community relationships and grassroots participation.

He commended the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force for what he described as renewed efforts to promote practical community policing, pledging to work with the police leadership to strengthen the system across the country.

The national chairman also acknowledged PCRC members across the 17 zones, the FCT and specialised national units, including airport, maritime and railway units, for their contributions to the committee’s activities.

He thanked members from the 36 states and the diaspora, describing their support as a demonstration of unity and a shared determination to advance peace, security and national development.

The statement said the warm reception that followed the election further underscored solidarity within the PCRC, as members renewed their commitment to strengthening police-community partnerships and supporting efforts to make communities safer.

It added that, with the new mandate, Olaniyan was expected to consolidate the committee’s engagement with the Nigeria Police Force, expand grassroots security initiatives and strengthen its contribution to community safety and national development.