PCRC passes vote of confidence on IGP Egbetokun

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), on Thursday, passed a vote of confidence on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, describing him as an exemplary leader of note.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 41st anniversary celebration of association in Abuja, its National Chairman, Alhaji Mogaji Ibraheem Olaniyan declared that the committee commended the IGP’s exemplary leadership in piloting the affairs of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and urged him to remain focused and ignore armchair-critics turned tctivists poised to distract him from the good work he is doing for the nation.

He said, “We are very proud of the present Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, if you are in a partnership with someone and that person is doing well, you have to reciprocate which is what we are doing now, under his leadership, the narrative has changed.

“IGP Egbetokun style of administration is second to none, Nigeria Police Force is the best. they are winning the war against crime and criminalities, what our Police needs is the cooperation and support of the citizens and not otherwise.

“They need information and intelligence gathering to operate effectively, the criminals live amongst in the cities, villages and communities, we need to volunteer information about them for the Police and other security agencies to operate effectively.

“We are calling on the IGP to continue with him good work despite the fact that some armed-chair critics are going around parading themselves as activists.

“We are calling on him to ignore them for the committee to handle, if they come out with 100 in numbers, we will counter them with over 1000 responsible citizens who are professionals from all works of life.”

Olaniyan commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the choice of Egbetokun as the head of the nation’s Police and assured that the committee would continue to work with in order to bestore the county the police force for the nation.

Speaking, Egbetokun, who was represented by the Commissioner of Police, in charge of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Command, CP Ajao Wale commended the good partnership rules being played in the operations of the Force.

He assured the Force under his watch would continue to operate professionally with emphasis on human rights and provide adequate security for citizens and their properties.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) , Lt Gen Olufemi Oluyede represented by the Director Civil Military Relations, Major Gen Remi Fadairo reiterated the commitment of the Armed forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in the country to end the security challenges facing the nation.

He said this would be achievable through the support and cooperation of the citizens by providing the needed information about few criminals in the country.

In his remarks the secretary of the committee who is also the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi appealled to citizens to assist the Police and other security agencies in the country to tackle crimes and criminalities.

Four selected politic personnel and individuals were honored for exemplary performances.