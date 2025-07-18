PCRC passes vote of confidence in IGP Egbetokun

… dismisses strike rumours

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and his management team, passing a unanimous vote of confidence in their leadership and direction.

The Association, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja after a high-level consultative meeting, dismissed the recent reports suggesting that some police personnel were planning to embark on an industrial strike, describing such claims as baseless and the handiwork of “disgruntled elements” attempting to create unrest within the Force.

According to the statement, the National Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Mogaji Ibraheem Olaniyan, said that “The committee stands firmly with the current police leadership and commends the IGP for his reforms, professionalism, and commitment to improving the welfare of officers and the security of Nigerians.

“We view these strike rumours as distractions orchestrated by elements who do not mean well for the Nigeria Police Force or the country at large,” the statement said. “The IGP and his team have shown exceptional dedication in steering the Force towards a more community-focused and accountable policing model.”

The committee emphasised that ongoing reforms under the current leadership were yielding positive results in crime prevention, operational efficiency, and public trust in law enforcement.

The PCRC also urged officers and rank-and-file personnel to remain disciplined and loyal to the service, while calling on Nigerians to disregard any attempt to incite disaffection within the police ranks.

The vote of confidence adds to growing public and institutional support for IGP Egbetokun, who has continued to prioritise professionalism, community engagement, and improved welfare packages for officers since assuming office.

