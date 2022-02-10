PCN urges UI’s 93 new pharmacists to explore research for effective COVID-19 drugs, vaccines

Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Mr Elijah Mohammed, on Tuesday, inducted 93 pharmacists to the profession and urged them to explore research to come up with effective drugs and vaccines for COVID-19 to ensure a COVID-19 free certified world.

Mr Mohammed, who admitted the new pharmacists into the profession at the University of Ibadan (UI), said this was important to support the government curtail the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that Nigeria and indeed the world is certified COVID-19 free.

Mohammed, represented by PCN’s South-West Zonal Office Director, Dr Yejide Oseni, said that every little contribution each of them makes in their various practice area will impart combating the virus.

He said with the development and approval of vaccines across the globe, the need for Nigerian pharmacists to be involved in vaccine storage and administration cannot be overemphasized and urged that Nigerian pharmacists seek and acquire the necessary certification that would position them to do it when this is approved by the Federal Government.

Mr Mohammed stated that for the continued relevance of pharmacists in the health sector, PCN has institutionalized the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programme even as the new graduands are expected to pass the preregistration examination for pharmacists after their internship to be eligible to practice in Nigeria.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Strategy and Marketing Director, Fidson Healthcare PLC and keynote address speaker, Mr Olugbenga Olayeye said what the new pharmacists need most to succeed in life is not taught in the University and will succeed to the extent to which they are willing to change.

According to him, the world takers are risk-takers and relationships and social skills will determine their scores in life.

According to Mr Olayeye, “College education simply fashions your mind for problem-solving capabilities. Problems present opportunities for success. No one truly succeeds in life, without solving a problem. Life rewards you by solving the problems it throws at you; it is that simple.

“The currency of success is relationships; success is impossible without people. Do not fall for the deception of LinkedIn connections, you need to make real friends and build networks of physical and real-life intimacy. Technology will never replace human essence and interactions. People know when you are genuinely interested in them, and they will always reciprocate with opportunities when they have it.”

UI’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale, represented by the Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, Professor Sunday Idowu stated that over the years, the university had produced well-trained pharmacists, as evidenced by its products in different spheres of the economy and will continue to support building manpower for the pharmaceutical sectors.