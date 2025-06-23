PCN seals 67 pharmacies in Lagos over illegal operations

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), has sealed 67 pharmacies in Lagos State over various illegal operations.

This was disclosed in a press conference at the PCN Lagos Zonal Office, Yaba, by the Director of PCN Lagos Zonal Office, Dr Taiwo Filusi.

According to the statement, the enforcement action was part of a statewide operation conducted between June 16 and 17, 2025, targeting illegal and unregistered pharmacies in Lagos.

Filusi emphasised the Council’s commitment to safeguarding public health by ensuring medicines are handled by qualified professionals within regulated frameworks.

He described the proliferation of illegal drug outlets as a major public health threat, noting that such premises are often operated by unqualified individuals lacking the requisite knowledge and ethical standards for responsible pharmaceutical practice.

The Director said: “During the two-day operation, PCN enforcement teams inspected 89 pharmaceutical premises in areas including Mushin, Oshodi, Bariga, Shomolu, Gbagada, Oworoshoki, Ifako, Pedro, Amuwo, Mazamaza, Satellite Town, Afromedia, Iyana Iba, and Okokomaiko.

“Out of these, 67 premises were sealed, comprising: 48 illegal medicine outlets, 17 pharmacies, 2 patent medicine shops.”

Additionally, he said 11 premises were issued compliance directives for minor infractions.

He accused the sealed shops of breaching laws that guide pharmacies and patent medicine stores including: Operating without proper registration, failure to renew premises licenses, unauthorised access to controlled medicines, overstocking of items beyond the approved patent medicine list, and lack of professional supervision and improper storage conditions.

Filusi highlighted the public health implications of these practices, citing risks such as self-medication, antimicrobial resistance, and avoidable deaths.

He stressed that medicines require professional handling and that improper operations jeopardize the health of the population.

“Medicines are not ordinary commodities. They require careful handling, professional knowledge, and ethical responsibility. The uncontrolled operation of drug outlets fuels self-medication and drug misuse,” he stated.

Reiterating the Council’s resolve, Filusi warned operators against flouting regulations or breaking government seals on closed premises.

“The PCN Registrar/CEO and management have zero tolerance for illegal medicine outlets and handling of medicine by unqualified personnel. Offenders will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The PCN urged all pharmaceutical operators to register their premises with the PCN, employ licensed pharmacists and trained support staff, and ensure compliance with operational standards and ethical practices

The enforcement exercise was conducted in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The PCN called on the public to report suspicious pharmaceutical activities to its nearest office, pledging continued action to rid the sector of quackery and substandard practices.

Filusi who commended the security agencies, and the public for their support, added: “The health and safety of Nigerians remain our top priority. We will not relent in ensuring that all medicines in circulation are safe, efficacious, and handled by qualified professionals.”

In his goodwill messages, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Lagos State Chapter, praised the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) for its decisive action in sealing 67 illegal pharmaceutical outlets across Lagos.

The PSN Lagos Chairman, Pharm. Babayemi Oyekunle described the operation as a milestone in protecting public health.

“This enforcement exercise is not just an administrative action but a declaration of our commitment to the well-being of Lagosians.

“Illegal drug outlets jeopardize lives by dispensing counterfeit and substandard medicines, undermining the trust in our healthcare system,” Oyekunle stated.

The Chairman lauded the collaboration among PCN, the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), and the Directorate of Pharmaceutical Services, Lagos State, in executing the operation.

Also speaking, the ACPN Lagos Chairman, Tolulope Ajayi emphasised the dangers posed by unregulated medicine distribution.

“Medicines are not ordinary commodities. Without professional guidance, they become potential poisons. This exercise will stem treatment failures, antimicrobial resistance, and mortality rates,” Ajayi said.

The PSN urged Lagos residents to report suspicious pharmaceutical activities and pledged continued vigilance to ensure safe and regulated healthcare services.

