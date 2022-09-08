PCN seals 57 pharmacies, 330 patent medicine shops in Ibadan

The Pharmacists Council Of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 57 pharmacies and 330 patent medicine shops in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for flouting guidelines, and regulations for the sale of medicines in all categories of premises in the country.

The council also arrested the operator of an unregistered patent medicine shop for breaking the PCN seal and issued 10 compliance directives to operators of some patent medicine shops/pharmacies.

Director and Head of Enforcement Department, Stephen Esumobi made this disclosure while addressing journalists at the South-West zonal office of PCN, in Ibadan, on Thursday.

Speaking, Esumobi said the total of 387 pharmaceutical premises were sealed for offences to include failure of personnel in charge of the pharmacies to have the requisite knowledge and training required to handle the categories of medicines in stock.

Some erring patent medicine shop operators were also found culpable for stocking and selling medicines not on the approved drug list for vendors while there are pharmacies that operate without a full-time superintendent pharmacist.

Esumobi said the PCN insisted on pharmacies having a full-time superintendent pharmacist because some medicines have a narrow margin of safety and should be the only one to dispense medicines from the poison cupboard.

He added that it was also mandatory for all registered premises to conspicuously display their current premises licences or evidence of registration within the premises to enable members of the public to know the status of the premises before buying their medicines.

This is as he noted that some pharmacies/patent medicine shops were sealed for failing to register with PCN while there are those who failed to renew their licences by January 31 of every year, as statutory.

While noting that there are many premises in Oyo State still operating in breach of regulations, Esumobi said the enforcement team will in its next set of operations storm other zones outside Ibadan, the state capital.

He urged members of the public to be circumspect and source all drugs from registered and currently licensed pharmacies and get Over-the-Counter medicines from registered Patent Medicine shops.

He also admonished people to patronise those who display their premises licences or evidence of registration conspicuously on the premises.

Apparently, to have their premises unsealed, several operators were seen at the PCN zonal office at Ikolaba estate, Ibadan, when Tribune Online visited.

