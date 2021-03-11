PCN honours former chairmen, registrars for contributions to pharmacy regulation

THE Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has honoured its 12 past board chairmen and registrars for their contribution to the entrenchment of proper pharmacy regulatory control and healthcare system in Nigeria.

Those celebrated included Professor Dame Patience Oviasu, Professor Etienne Essien, Professor Gabriel Osuide, Mr Bruno Nwankwo, Professor Elijah Sokomba, late Chief Sir Andrew Egboh, late Mrs Jolasun Okunsanya and late Mr Abdulazeez Rafindadi.

PCN’s governing council chairman, Professor Ahmed Tijani Mora said the agency decided to name PCN auditorium, halls and committee rooms across the country after them to immortalise them and spore its present staff to do more in uplifting the regulation and control of pharmacy education, training and practice in the country.

Professor Mora, speaking at the ceremonial naming of the Professor Festus Ogunbona conference hall at the agency’s South West zonal office in Ibadan said the regulation and control of pharmacy education, training and practice in Nigeria has been a tortuous one.

According to him, the event is to serve as motivation to staff members of the agency to put in their best.

He added, “Most of them are in the 80s; it is not when somebody is dead that you honour them. I am happy that at least 50 per cent of them are alive.”

PCN’s registrar, Dr. Elijah Mohammed, in his welcome address, said “we want to particularly recognise and appreciate the contributions of the honorees for their selfless service and good leadership provided during their various tenures.”

Emeritus Professor Festus Ogunbona, responding, appreciated the honour by the agency, just as he said it was an opportunity to have served the country.