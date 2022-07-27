ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- FRSC Requires You To Have A Razor Blade In Your Vehicle. Here’s Why
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
- Fulanisation, Islamisation Agenda Going On In Nigeria —Obasanjo
- How To Detect Fake Bank Alerts
- PCN begins move to end illegal operations of pharmaceutical stores in Taraba
- PCN begins move to end illegal operations of pharmaceutical stores in Taraba
Meanwhile, the representative of the NDLEA, who is the state assistant commandant, Aliyu Obadiah Umar, commended PCN for the initiative.