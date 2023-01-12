PCC rallies maritime stakeholders for late Otunba Kunle Folarin’s burial

Ahead of the scheduled burial of the late chairman of the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC), Otunba Kunle Folarin, the Council has been galvanising different groups of maritime industry stakeholders towards a befitting burial.

Otunba Kunle Folarin died on November 8,2022, a few weeks to his 82nd birthday.

Already, the PCC has brought virtually all sectors of the Nigerian maritime industry together through a planning committee for the burial of the late icon.

Apart from being Chairman of the PCC, Otunba Folarin was also chairman of the National Seafarers Welfare Board.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, the acting chairman of PCC, Mr Bolaji Sunmola, disclosed details of the burial which is expected to commence from January 19, with a colloquium.

He confirmed that a planning committee has been meeting and deliberating on the lineup of activities leading to the funeral of the late maritime icon.

The funeral, according to the committee, will start with a colloquium which is being put together by the maritime media in honour of the deceased.

Mr Sunmola said that, “The planning committee is putting finishing touches to an industry night of tributes on January 25. It is an opportunity for stakeholders to also pay their last respect to late Otunba Folarin, who served the industry for more than 50 years, his last years as the chairman of PCC.”

He added that, “Stakeholders are expected to be a part of the night of tributes in any way that they can. We are open to suggestions and support.”