PBS sues Trump administration over executive order targeting public broadcasting

The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging a controversial executive order that targets public broadcasting by cutting federal support for non-commercial radio and television.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, accused the administration of unlawfully interfering with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

PBS alleged the executive order violates the First Amendment through viewpoint discrimination, illegal retaliation, and encroachment on press freedoms.

It also claimed the administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act.

The legal action comes from PBS and its member station in Northern Minnesota, Lakeland PBS.

It follows similar lawsuits by NPR and CPB, both aiming to block President Trump’s efforts to end federal support for public broadcasting—a tradition in place since the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967.

“The EO makes no attempt to hide the fact that it is cutting off the flow of funds to PBS because of the content of PBS programming and out of a desire to alter the content of speech.

“That is blatant viewpoint discrimination and an infringement of PBS and PBS Member Stations’ private editorial discretion,” the lawsuit stated.

President Trump signed the executive order on May 1 aboard Air Force One while en route to Florida.

The order directs the CPB to “cease direct funding to NPR and PBS.”

According to a White House fact sheet, the order blocks federal funds “to the maximum extent allowed by law.”

It also prohibits indirect support—banning local public radio and television stations, and any CPB grant recipients, from using taxpayer money to support NPR or PBS.

In addition, the order instructs the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and other relevant agencies to investigate whether NPR and PBS have engaged in unlawful discrimination.

The White House claims both networks “have fueled partisanship and left-wing propaganda with taxpayer dollars.”

PBS warns the move could have a serious impact on its mission.

“If allowed to take effect, the executive order would have profound impacts on the ability of PBS and PBS Member Stations to provide a rich tapestry of programming to all Americans,” the complaint reads.

Trump’s order also alleges NPR and PBS have failed to provide “fair, accurate, unbiased and nonpartisan news.”

Both organizations vehemently deny that claim.

