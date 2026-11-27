The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has announced plans for the public presentation of a book titled “The Courage to Reform: Architecture of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Beyond 2027 – Statecraft Vision for National Renewal”.

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2026, will be held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to a statement by the National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Sunday Asuku, the book examines President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms, democratic leadership and vision for Nigeria’s sustainable development, providing a scholarly assessment of the policies and leadership decisions shaping the country’s national renewal agenda.

Speaking ahead of the event, Asuku described the book presentation as an important opportunity to deepen public understanding of the rationale, direction and long-term objectives of the Tinubu administration’s reform programmes.

“President Tinubu’s courage to embark on far-reaching reforms at a critical period in our nation’s history deserves informed assessment and constructive engagement. The reforms are intended to reposition Nigeria’s economy, strengthen institutions and lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth. This book provides an opportunity for Nigerians to examine the thinking, leadership and policy direction behind the President’s vision for national renewal”.

The statement noted that the movement’s support for the President was driven by its conviction that the ongoing reforms, despite the challenges associated with their implementation, represent important steps towards building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

“Our commitment to the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu goes beyond political mobilisation. It is about sustaining a reform agenda that we believe will deliver lasting benefits to Nigerians. Our Grand Patron, High Chief Government Oweizidei Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has consistently demonstrated commitment to national development and the success of this movement. We believe that the President’s reform vision deserves sustained support, broader public engagement and continuity beyond 2027”.

Asuku called on political leaders, policymakers, members of the diplomatic community, business executives, academics, civil society organisations, supporters of the President and other stakeholders to attend the public presentation.

“We invite Nigerians from all walks of life to join us at this historic presentation. The conversation about Nigeria’s future must be guided by facts, ideas and a clear understanding of the choices before us as a nation. We look forward to welcoming our guests as we present this important work and renew our collective commitment to national development”.

The statement noted that the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement reaffirmed its commitment to mobilising grassroots support for President Tinubu and promoting constructive engagement around the administration’s policies and programmes.