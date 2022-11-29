Payroll fraud: PAP promises to verify 513 delisted beneficiaries

In reaction to pockets of protest that rocked the delisting of 513 ex-militants who were linked to multiple monthly payments fraud, the new management of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) says it is willing to conduct a verification exercise for genuine beneficiaries whose names were omitted from the payroll in the month of October and November 2022.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa, the Interim Administrator of the PAP, Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd), said that the decision of the body to pay stipends to all genuinely verified delegates is aimed at repositioning the scheme for optimum performance.

Ndiomu stated that the details of the proposed verification exercises which will take place at various locations in the Niger Delta region will be announced in due course.

He explained that the PAP is committed to the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the interest of the ex-agitators and stakeholders at large.

It would be recalled that external and internal auditors contracted by the Amnesty Office recently uncovered a massive payroll fraud in PAP, exposing an individual who was said to be receiving stipends of 33 persons through fraudulent means.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Area Office In Ebonyi Set Ablaze, PVCs, Ballot Boxes Burnt

Three weeks after the Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) Area offices in Abeokuta and Ede in Ogun and Osun States, respectively were set ablaze, the Commission has suffered another attack…

Governor Adeleke Makes First Appointments, Names SSG, Chief Of Staff, Spokesperson

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday announced the appointment of Mr Teslim Igbalaye, former Local Government and ALGON chairman as the Secretary to the State Government…

“Restructured Or Repainted,” New Naira Notes Will Replace Old Ones, Emefiele Insists

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has insisted that it does not matter how Nigerians describe the newly redesigned naira notes…

MONDAY LINES: For 133 Million Poor Nigerians





The National Bureau of Statistics in January 2012 released its ‘Nigeria Poverty Profile 2010’ report which contained data covering the previous 30 years. It showed that 17.1 million Nigerians were in poverty in 1980…