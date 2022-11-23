Pay your land use charges, Oyo govt tells residents 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Nigeria Lost $2bn To Oil Theft Between January And August This Year — Senate
The Ad-Hoc Committee set up by the Senate for a thorough investigation on oil theft and consequent damage to the nation’s economy said in its report, considered and adopted by the Senate…
Ekiti Assembly Of Two Speakers In One Week
YOMI AYELESO examines the crisis rocking the Ekiti State House of Asssembly, which has resulted in two members laying claim to the office of Speaker in the last few days to succeed former Speaker Funminiyi Afuyi…
Bated Breath Over Makinde’s Strategy For 2023 Elections
With Governor Seyi Makinde officially kicking off campaign for his reelection, on Tuesday, WALE AKINSELURE, in this piece, writes on issues, underpinnings that greet the Oyo governor’s bid for a second term in office…