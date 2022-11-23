Pay your land use charges, Oyo govt tells residents 

The Oyo State government have implored residents of the state to make it an obligation to pay up their Land Use Charges for the year 2022 so as to access other lofty initiatives proposed by the state, and also avoid penalty.

General Manager of ANM Limited, Olayinka Lafinhan, stated this through a sensitisation awareness programme held in Ibadan, saying the government has provided easy payment options at local government areas across the state.

Lafinhan said the sensitisation was aimed to communicate the importance attached to the payment of land use charges, the ease with which it can be paid and the penalty for defaulters.

He noted that payment remains a civic duty for all residents as enshrined in the state land use act, in order to support the government in discharging its duties especially, in the provision of infrastructures.

Lafinhan reiterated that support from residents in paying the stipulated levy will go a long way in helping the government to intensify efforts to serve its residents better and for the progress of the state as a whole.

He disclosed that payment of Oyo State Land Use Charges has now been made easier with the presence of Land Use Charges offices at the Local Government Areas across the states, while self-payment could also be made through the state government’s website.