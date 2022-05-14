Pay attention to needs of farmers, OOK Group GMD appeals to Oyo govt

The General Managing Director of an Agro-allied company, OOK Group, Omolara Svensson, has appealed to the Oyo State government to pay attention to the needs of farmers in the state.

Svensson noted that to promote the agricultural sector of the state, the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, must pay attention to the needs of the real farmers in the state.

She hinted this on Friday during a press conference held at the group‘s office in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

She stated that ”though she is aware of the state government‘s love for agriculture but the state government needed to do more for farmers.”

She added that if the agricultural sector is being paid attention to, the rate of unemployment will be drastically reduced adding that youths would not have a reason to be desperate to travel out, engage in fraudulent practices or go into prostitution.

She lamented that it’s painful that farmers sought loans from Microfinance banks for an amount as low as #18,000 adding that if farmers are given support there wouldn’t be need to seek for such loans.





Svensson stated that OOK Group, a leading exporter of agricultural produce in Nigeria, also birthed some organisations including OOK Commodities and services /Agro-allied, OOK Agribusiness Academy, OOK Hospitality, OOK Media and production, OOK Estate and Investment Ltd, OOK Integrated technology.

She further added that in its bid to contribute to the growth of farmers the Organisation set up agribusiness Academy in Ibadan.

According to her, the Academy is aimed at redirecting the African populace to the wealth and opportunities in agribusiness.

She added that the participants will undergo four-term yearly with a focus on land preparation, cultivation, harvesting and pre cultivation respectively.

She said: “OOK Group Nigeria limited as an agro-allied company with several years of experience and remarkable steady growth in the industry is strategically positioned and poised to meet the growing needs of its wide range of customers both home and abroad. With already attained expertise in the production, packaging and exportation of agricultural produce including maize, soya, cashew, sesame, dry beans, rice, groundnut, cassava, vegetables and charcoal

Speaking on the mission of the organisation, she explained that its mission is to be the best sought after agro allied company through the creation of jobs for job professionals, the African youths and impacts positively in the society.

“Our mission is to be the best and most sought after agroallied company by creating job opportunities for professional food processors, delivering our product in the best possible condition, for consumptions and processing purposes. Creating job opportunities for the African youths and impact lives positively,” she said.